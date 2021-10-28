Tor Tools is an application indicator and GUI frontend for the Tor proxy client service and other technologies to make your Linux system totally private.

The Tor Browser does a great job as a private browser but there are many other applications communicating with the internet on your system.

Tor Tools was created to take advantage of the privacy offered by Tor for Linux.

How It Works

The Tor proxy service allows internet traffic to be directed via the Tor network. Any application that allows for the use of proxies can be setup to use the Tor proxy to connect to the internet. You can also set a system network proxy and applications that support this feature will automatically use the Tor proxy to connect to the internet. Important to note that although the service might be running on your system, traffic is not directed via the Tor network by default, system or application proxy support and setup is required. Tor Tools aims to streamline the use of Tor on your Linux desktop.

Tor Tools will monitor the status, start / stop the Tor service and display your Tor IP and location (if available). You can click on the IP and request a new identity on the network. Clicking on the location will use OpenStreetMap to plot your IP location (if available).

Tor Tools supports the use of Tor Bridges. Some governments, ISP’s and websites block all traffic from the Tor network as the exit nodes of the network are publicly available. Tor Tools uses obfs4 pluggable transports to enable Tor Bridges and conceal the fact that you are using Tor, but may slow down the connection compared to using ordinary Tor relays.

Tor Tools also controls the system network proxy. It interacts directly with the network settings to set the proxy on/off and also the socks host and port used. If your system does not support setting a system network proxy – Tor Tools will use the dconf settings that is present on most Linux systems to set and activate the system network proxy for Tor. On Gnome desktops you can click on the host or port on the Tor Tools menu to open the system network proxy settings. If no host or port has been set and Network Proxy is selected, Tor Tools will automatically set the host and port according to the Tor configuration. If certain sites are blocked from Tor Traffic, the network proxy can be easily switched off via Tor Tools menu.

The weak point in online privacy is the DNS server used by your system. Basically every internet name needs to be looked-up (resolved) on a DNS server that records the IP and what lookup was done. This is also usually done in plain text allowing for many bad things.

To secure and keep your DNS lookups private, Tor Tools has implemented a DNS over Tor solution, or more specific the DNS Resolver for Tor developed by Cloudflare. When used in Tor Tools and all HTTP, TLS, HTTPS and UDP DNS requests are redirected to the Tor network. When DNS over Tor is deactivated the DNS will be reset to defaults. This feature does slow down your DNS lookups.

Why use a DNS over Tor solution ?

“ First and foremost, resolving DNS queries through the Tor network guarantees a significantly higher level of anonymity than making the requests directly. Not only does doing so prevent the resolver from ever seeing your IP address, even your ISP won’t know that you’ve attempted to resolve a domain name.” - Cloudflare Blog

Preferences

Bridges: When selecting the use of a Bridge you need to enter the bridge information. Click on "Request a New Bridge" and you will be directed to the Tor Bridges page where after entering Captcha code you will be given a list of bridges to copy and paste in the preferences.

DNS: Select the use of Cloudflare DNS Resolver for Tor.

Exit Node: By default Tor Tools will use the best available route and exit country. Here you can select a specific exit node country from a list of most available exit node countries. Note that even if a country is selected, there might not be an active node in that country available.

Misc: Various options to tweak the desktop experience. If you would like to see what Tor Tools is doing select "Show On Screen Notifications". If you cannot view the icon clearly in the task bar select the "Light Icon Theme".

Practical Use

Select the Tor service, DNS over Tor and Network proxy in the Tor Tools menu for maximum privacy protection.

Make sure you use application proxy settings and redirect to the Tor proxy socks host localhost and port 9050 or use the system network proxy settings if possible.

For maximum privacy using Firefox, select Network proxy in the Tor Tools menu then in the Firefox got to Settings > Network Settings and select "Use system proxy settings", "Proxy DNS when using SOCKS v5" and "Enable DNS over HTTPS"

If you have a problem using an application or connecting to a website use Tor Bridges or deselect "Network Proxy" in the Tor Tools menu and/or deselect using "Cloudflasre DNS resolver for Tor"

When changing settings or waking from standby can cause Tor Tools to take a while to reconnect to the Tor network.

To reset everything simply uninstall tortools.

Dependencies

tor – Tor proxy client

– Tor proxy client torsocks – Tool to redirect all application communication to the Tor socks port.

– Tool to redirect all application communication to the Tor socks port. obfs4proxy – Makes Tor bridges possible by using proxy obfuscating technology.

– Makes Tor bridges possible by using proxy obfuscating technology. socat – For redirecting DNS traffic

– For redirecting DNS traffic nmcli – Network manager used to change DNS for active network adaptors.

– Network manager used to change DNS for active network adaptors. python3 - The best programming language.

- The best programming language. gsettings – To store and retrieve settings via Dconf settings database.

Tor Tools will work with a current Tor install.

Debug

To enable the debug output and log file you can start Tor Tools from the command line with:

python3 /opt/thefanclub/tortools/tortools -d

The log file will be created in ~/.tortools.log

When starting Tor Tools without the debug flag, the log file will be deleted and all output disabled.