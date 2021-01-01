Droid Browser - Desktop remote file browser for Android

 

Droid Browser wireless control of your Android devices

 

 Wireless file browsing of your Android device from your Desktop 
 Copy files from mobile to desktop
 Drag and Drop files from desktop to mobile
 Install applications
 Remote Terminal shell 
 Preview device content*
 Remote view and control your mobile device**
 No device app install required
 Works on non rooted devices
 Multi device support 
* Requires GNOME Sushi installed. ** Requires ScrCpy installed. File Icons from Ubuntu Yaru Theme.
 
 
 

 
 

Installation Instructions

 
  • Droid Browser should work on all Debian based systems. Ubuntu, Mint, Raspberry Pi OS. 
  • Download and install via the Software Center, or use GDebi as root, or via a terminal window with :
sudo dpkg -i droid-browser_1.*_all.deb ; sudo apt install -fy
  • Optionally install GNOME Sushi and ScrCpy if available for you system to activate the preview and remote viewer functionality. 
sudo apt install gnome-sushi scrcpy
  • Enable USB debugging on your Android device.
  • Make sure all USB debugging settings are enabled for the best experience.
  • To start using your device wireless with Droid Browser, you need to connect your phone to your desktop/laptop via a USB cable to authorize the computer.
  • A message will appear on the device once connected. Accept the request. 
  • Unplug the Android device from the USB.
  • Make sure you are connected to the same wireless network as the desktop/laptop computer.
  • Start Droid Browser and the device should be auto discovered and connected. This can take few seconds and if it does not connect on the first try - just try again.
  • This is a new project and there might be several issues we have not yet addressed. More complete instructions to follow soon.
  • All feedback will be appreciated. 
 

Download Version 1.8 beta

Supports 32bit and 64bit on all architectures

File Download - Debain | Ubuntu | Mint
Price: $0.00