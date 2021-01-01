Droid Browser wireless control of your Android devices
Wireless file browsing of your Android device from your Desktop
|Copy files from mobile to desktop
|Drag and Drop files from desktop to mobile
|Install applications
|Remote Terminal shell
|Preview device content*
|Remote view and control your mobile device**
|No device app install required
|Works on non rooted devices
|Multi device support
* Requires GNOME Sushi installed. ** Requires ScrCpy installed. File Icons from Ubuntu Yaru Theme.
Installation Instructions
- Droid Browser should work on all Debian based systems. Ubuntu, Mint, Raspberry Pi OS.
- Download and install via the Software Center, or use GDebi as root, or via a terminal window with :
sudo dpkg -i droid-browser_1.*_all.deb ; sudo apt install -fy
- Optionally install GNOME Sushi and ScrCpy if available for you system to activate the preview and remote viewer functionality.
sudo apt install gnome-sushi scrcpy
- Enable USB debugging on your Android device.
- Make sure all USB debugging settings are enabled for the best experience.
- To start using your device wireless with Droid Browser, you need to connect your phone to your desktop/laptop via a USB cable to authorize the computer.
- A message will appear on the device once connected. Accept the request.
- Unplug the Android device from the USB.
- Make sure you are connected to the same wireless network as the desktop/laptop computer.
- Start Droid Browser and the device should be auto discovered and connected. This can take few seconds and if it does not connect on the first try - just try again.
- This is a new project and there might be several issues we have not yet addressed. More complete instructions to follow soon.
- All feedback will be appreciated.
Download Version 1.8 beta
Supports 32bit and 64bit on all architectures
